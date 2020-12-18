Global  
 

'Grey's Anatomy' Boss Reveals If Patrick Dempsey Will Return This Season

Just Jared Friday, 18 December 2020
Patrick Dempsey made a miraculous return to Grey’s Anatomy earlier this season, as Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) went into a comatose state on the show due to coronavirus. The 54-year-old actor reappeared as Derek Shepherd in Meredith’s COVID dreams, after he perished in season 11 following a tragic car accident. In a new interview with [...]
