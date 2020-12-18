CupcakKe Drops Hard-Hitting The Gag Is Diss Song On Sukihana Friday, 18 December 2020 ( 58 minutes ago )

Rap artist CupcakKe is going in-in on her rival. The hip-hop star puts her focus solely on hip-hop entertainer Sukihana with her unexpected "The Gag Is" diss record. CupcakKe Disses Sukihana CupcakKe shocked fans once again with her new battle bars. Fresh off dropping her "How To Rob" remix, Cup goes all the way in […]

