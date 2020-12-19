Global  
 

Katie Holmes and New Boyfriend Go Instagram Official as They Celebrate Her Birthday Together

AceShowbiz Saturday, 19 December 2020 ()
The 'Dawson's Creek' actress and her beau, chef Emilio Vitolo, Jr., show off a public display of affection on social media as they celebrate her birthday together.
