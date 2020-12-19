Global  
 

Cameron Diaz Reveals That This Scene in 'The Holiday' Wasn't Originally In The Script

Just Jared Saturday, 19 December 2020
Cameron Diaz is reflecting on starring in The Holiday, which has become a classic holiday movie since its’ release in 2006. Also starring Kate Winslet, Jude Law and Jack Black, the film centered on two down on their luck women who make an arrangement to switch households during the holiday season. After arriving in Los [...]
Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Published
News video: Drive Through 6 Flags Discovery Kingdom's 'Holiday In The Park'

Drive Through 6 Flags Discovery Kingdom's 'Holiday In The Park' 01:54

 6 Flags Discovery Kingdom has created a holiday experience with a pandemic twist. Betty Yu takes us on a drive through the theme park's newly redesigned 'Holiday in the Park.'

This bus brings holiday cheer to kids with cancer

Every holiday season the nonprofit KiDS NEED MoRE loads up buses filled with gifts to donate to children with life-threatening illnesses.This holiday fundraiser grants holiday wishes to over 400 local..

Credit: Localish     Duration: 02:10Published
10 Holiday Traditions That Don't Involve Religion

10 Holiday Traditions That Don't Involve Religion. You don't have to be religious to enjoy the holidays. Here are some fun activities that might turn into new traditions!. 1. Checking out..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:13Published
Nextdoor app launches cheer map

The Nextdoor app has a map that shows who has holiday light displays so you can go and check out some cool holiday lights in your neighborhood.

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 00:32Published