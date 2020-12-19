Cameron Diaz Reveals That This Scene in 'The Holiday' Wasn't Originally In The Script
Saturday, 19 December 2020 ()
Cameron Diaz is reflecting on starring in The Holiday, which has become a classic holiday movie since its’ release in 2006. Also starring Kate Winslet, Jude Law and Jack Black, the film centered on two down on their luck women who make an arrangement to switch households during the holiday season. After arriving in Los [...]
Cameron Diaz is reflecting on starring in The Holiday, which has become a classic holiday movie since its’ release in 2006. Also starring Kate Winslet, Jude Law and Jack Black, the film centered on two down on their luck women who make an arrangement to switch households during the holiday season. After arriving in Los [...]
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources