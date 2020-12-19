Global  
 

Anil Kapoor: I shamelessly approached Anurag Kashyap for film

Saturday, 19 December 2020
Anil Kapoor: I shamelessly approached Anurag Kashyap for filmIf Anil Kapoor had his way, he would have joined forces with Anurag Kashyap in the early 2000s. But the universe had its own plan — his wish has been fulfilled this year as they share screen space in Netflix's black comedy, AK vs AK that sees the actor and the filmmaker play themselves. The Vikramaditya Motwane-directed film...
 In the latest episode of 'Aur Batao', RJ Stutee speaks to Anil Kapoor, director Vikramaditya Motwane. The actor and director talk about how their latest movie AK vs AK. Anil Kapoor reveals his fitness secret and how he always dreamt of showing off his muscles like Salman Khan. Aur Batao is not your...

Anil Kapoor turned 64 today. Anil who is currently shooting for his next movie Jug Jug Jeeyo with actor Kiara Advani and Varun Dhawan in Chandigarh, was joined by his wife Sunita Kapoor for the special..

Starring Anil Kapoor and Anurag Starring in lead roles playing their real parts of that of an actor and director in reel life, AK vs AK is your conventional Bollywood masala film, and no, you can't..

B-town stars snapped by paparazzi in Mumbai. Bollywood hunks Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan spotted at the airport. Bollywood divas Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor, Divya Khosla Kumar were also snapped by..

AK vs AK director Vikramaditya Motwane: Secure enough to make fun of themselves You can't bracket Vikramaditya Motwane — just when you think he has a knack for telling tender love stories like Lootera (2013), he surprises you with the...
