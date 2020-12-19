Global  
 

Taylor Swift Makes History as 'Evermore' Debuts at No. 1 in U.K.

AceShowbiz Saturday, 19 December 2020 ()
The 'Cardigan' singer becomes the first artist after David Bowie to top the U.K. albums chart with two albums in the same year following the release of 'Folklore' sister album.
