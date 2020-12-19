Global  
 

Report: Erika Jayne Divorcing Tom Girardi Due to Multiple Affairs Despite Sham Accusation

AceShowbiz Saturday, 19 December 2020 ()
While the pair are accused of faking their split to embezzle money, a source says the 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star filed for divorce from the attorney because she believes he cheated on her.
