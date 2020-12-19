George Clooney Never Discussed Marriage with Amal Before He Proposed - Hear His Proposal Story!
Saturday, 19 December 2020 ()
George Clooney is opening up about how he proposed to wife Amal Clooney and how they never actually talked about getting married before that moment. The 59-year-old two-time Oscar-winning actor and filmmaker was a guest on Howard Stern‘s SiriusXM show this week and he discussed the proposal. George realized he wanted to propose to Amal [...]
George Clooney is opening up about how he proposed to wife Amal Clooney and how they never actually talked about getting married before that moment. The 59-year-old two-time Oscar-winning actor and filmmaker was a guest on Howard Stern‘s SiriusXM show this week and he discussed the proposal. George realized he wanted to propose to Amal [...]
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources