Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

George Clooney Never Discussed Marriage with Amal Before He Proposed - Hear His Proposal Story!

Just Jared Saturday, 19 December 2020 ()
George Clooney is opening up about how he proposed to wife Amal Clooney and how they never actually talked about getting married before that moment. The 59-year-old two-time Oscar-winning actor and filmmaker was a guest on Howard Stern‘s SiriusXM show this week and he discussed the proposal. George realized he wanted to propose to Amal [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: George Clooney defends Tom Cruise over on set COVID outburst

George Clooney defends Tom Cruise over on set COVID outburst 00:58

 George Clooney has defended Tom Cruise after the movie star was caught on tape blasting Mission: Impossible crew members for ignoring COVID protocols.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Amal Clooney: George Clooney is inspiring [Video]

Amal Clooney: George Clooney is inspiring

Amal Clooney has praised her husband George Clooney for being “wonderfully encouraging and inspiring” during the writing process of her new book.

Credit: Bang Media International Limited     Duration: 00:44Published
George Clooney Defends Tom Cruise’s Viral COVID-19 Rant, ‘He’s Not Wrong’ [Video]

George Clooney Defends Tom Cruise’s Viral COVID-19 Rant, ‘He’s Not Wrong’

George Clooney Defends Tom Cruise’s Viral COVID-19 Rant, ‘He’s Not Wrong’. Clooney has spoken out about Cruise’s reaction to seeing 'Mission: Impossible 7' crew members breaking COVID-19..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:19Published
Amal Clooney jokes she will never launch a book again for the sake of her marriage [Video]

Amal Clooney jokes she will never launch a book again for the sake of her marriage

During the virtual launch of Amal Clooney’s legal text, ‘The Right to a Fair Trial in International Law’, she made a little joke.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:49Published