Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Christina Aguilera Pens Note About "Stigma" Surrounding Aging as She Turns 40

E! Online Saturday, 19 December 2020 ()
Nothing can bring Christina Aguilera down today. The "Beautiful" singer celebrated her 40th birthday on Friday, Dec. 18 by sharing a heartfelt note to Instagram about embracing...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Christina Aguilera at 40: 10 things you didn't know about her [Video]

Christina Aguilera at 40: 10 things you didn't know about her

The singer is no stranger to fame, having burst onto the scene at just 13 on ‘The Mickey Mouse Club’, and continuing to dominate the charts with her powerhouse vocals. .Even with eight studio..

Credit: Bang Media International Limited     Duration: 02:42Published
Everything you wanted to know about NBC's singing competition 'The Voice' [Video]

Everything you wanted to know about NBC's singing competition 'The Voice'

NBC's "The Voice" debuted in 2011 with judges Adam Levine, CeeLo Green, Christina Aguilera and Blake Shelton.

Credit: USA Today Entertainment (Domesti     Duration: 00:56Published
Christina Aguilera signs to Jay-Z's Roc Nation [Video]

Christina Aguilera signs to Jay-Z's Roc Nation

Christina Aguilera has reportedly signed to Jay-Z's Roc Nation for management. The news comes after she parted ways with her manager of 20 years, Irving Azoff.

Credit: Bang Media International Limited     Duration: 00:46Published