Christina Aguilera Pens Note About "Stigma" Surrounding Aging as She Turns 40

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Christina Aguilera at 40: 10 things you didn't know about her



The singer is no stranger to fame, having burst onto the scene at just 13 on ‘The Mickey Mouse Club’, and continuing to dominate the charts with her powerhouse vocals. .Even with eight studio.. Credit: Bang Media International Limited Duration: 02:42 Published 17 hours ago Everything you wanted to know about NBC's singing competition 'The Voice'



NBC's "The Voice" debuted in 2011 with judges Adam Levine, CeeLo Green, Christina Aguilera and Blake Shelton. Credit: USA Today Entertainment (Domesti Duration: 00:56 Published 1 week ago Christina Aguilera signs to Jay-Z's Roc Nation



Christina Aguilera has reportedly signed to Jay-Z's Roc Nation for management. The news comes after she parted ways with her manager of 20 years, Irving Azoff. Credit: Bang Media International Limited Duration: 00:46 Published on November 12, 2020