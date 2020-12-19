Dan Levy Opens Up About His Paralyzing Anxiety That Kept Him From Coming Out
Saturday, 19 December 2020 ()
Dan Levy is opening up about his struggles with anxiety. In his interview with Bustle, the Schitt’s Creek creator and star got candid about how anxiety has played a big role in his life, even as much as hindering his coming out and caused him to paralyze his neck at times. “Over the past six [...]
Dan Levy is opening up about his struggles with anxiety. In his interview with Bustle, the Schitt’s Creek creator and star got candid about how anxiety has played a big role in his life, even as much as hindering his coming out and caused him to paralyze his neck at times. “Over the past six [...]
|
|
|
You Might Like