Dan Levy Opens Up About His Paralyzing Anxiety That Kept Him From Coming Out Saturday, 19 December 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Dan Levy is opening up about his struggles with anxiety. In his interview with Bustle, the Schitt’s Creek creator and star got candid about how anxiety has played a big role in his life, even as much as hindering his coming out and caused him to paralyze his neck at times. “Over the past six [...] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

