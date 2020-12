Amal Clooney is gushing over her husband, George Clooney. The 42-year-old human rights lawyer spoke about her filmmaker hubby during the virtual launch of her...

George Clooney's Wife Promises to Never Write Another Book for the Sake of Their Marriage When launching 'The Right to a Fair Trial in International Law', Amal Clooney claims that its writing process provided her with another example of how amazing...

AceShowbiz 23 hours ago