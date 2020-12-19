Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Anya Taylor-Joy Says 'Harry Potter' Actually Helped Her Learn English

Just Jared Saturday, 19 December 2020 ()
Anya Taylor Joy has opened up in a brand new interview about how “Harry Potter” helped her to learn English when she was a young girl. The 24-year-old Queen’s Gambit star, who was raised in Argentina until she was six, revealed that she refused to learn English for two years after moving to London, but [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Top 10 Behind the Scenes Secrets About The Queen's Gambit [Video]

Top 10 Behind the Scenes Secrets About The Queen's Gambit

These behind the scenes secrets about "The Queen's Gambi" may catch you off guard.

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 13:06Published
Depp Out Of 'Fantastic Beasts' Franchise [Video]

Depp Out Of 'Fantastic Beasts' Franchise

CNN is reporting that Johnny Depp is stepping down from the 'Fantastic Beasts' franchise. On Friday, Warner Brothers announced Depp will no longer play the villainous dark wizard at the center of the..

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:36Published