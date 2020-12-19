Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Maharishi Aazaad announces Vishwa Sanskrit Maha Sammelan, The Biggest Sanskrit Seminar of World in New Delhi

Mid-Day Saturday, 19 December 2020 ()
Maharishi Aazaad announces Vishwa Sanskrit Maha Sammelan, The Biggest Sanskrit Seminar of World in New DelhiMilitary School Student, International Brand Ambassador of Sanskrit, Sanskrit Mahanayak, Sanskrit Shiromani, Sanskrit Kalanidhi and The Ultimate Megastar of World Maharishi Aazaad who spread the  Brahmavakya of Vedas through proclamation of Aham Brahmasmi to every corner of the World, is all set to establish Sanskrit as an...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Rumble Studio - Published
News video: Laughter & friendship is the same in any language, even in a remote world

Laughter & friendship is the same in any language, even in a remote world 01:27

 One of the biggest thrills of travel is meeting and interacting with people from different worlds and different cultures. These tourists were aboard the FV FeBrina, a scuba diving liveaboard that took them around the remote waters in Papua New Guinea. Exploring Kimbe Bay, they were treated to some to...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Talented sand artist attempts world's biggest 3D Santa sculpture [Video]

Talented sand artist attempts world's biggest 3D Santa sculpture

On the eve of Christmas, internationally acclaimed sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik attempted a new world record by creating a giant 3D sand art of Santa Claus with a mask in Puri, India on Thursday (Dec

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 01:46Published
Odisha announces biggest hockey stadium to host 2023 Men's Hockey World Cup [Video]

Odisha announces biggest hockey stadium to host 2023 Men's Hockey World Cup

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on December 24 announced a new world-class hockey stadium in Rourkela city, which is set to host the 2023 FIH Men's Hockey World Cup. Odisha will host the event for..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:23Published
The World in 2021: five stories to watch out for [Video]

The World in 2021: five stories to watch out for

The World in 2021 will start to look beyond covid-19: to the launch of an asteroid-smashing space probe, the next step in the fight against climate change and China’s supremacy at the box office...

Credit: The Economist     Duration: 18:20Published