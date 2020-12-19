Does Neha Kakkar's new song Khyaal Rakhya Kar celebrate her pregnancy?

Meet the artist behind 'If I Back It Up,' one of TikTok's most viral songs



Even on TikTok, few songs blow up like“Vibe (If I Back It Up).” The track has been used inmore than 1.9 million videos on the app.When a song goes viral like that, it canspiral into something..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz Duration: 01:03 Published on November 6, 2020