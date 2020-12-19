Global  
 

Does Neha Kakkar's new song Khyaal Rakhya Kar celebrate her pregnancy?

Mid-Day Saturday, 19 December 2020 ()
Singer Neha Kakkar on Saturday announced a new song to celebrate her pregnancy. She will release the song on December 22.

Titled "Khyaal rakhya kar", the song has been announced by Neha just a day after the singer announced her pregnancy in front of the world.

On Friday, Neha had revealed on social media that she is...
