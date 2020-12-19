Amit bags Best Supporting Actor for ‘Breathe’
Saturday, 19 December 2020 ()
Happening in Mumbai, the Flyx Filmfare OTT Awards 2020 is appreciating the stellar OTT performances that got the audience hooked. At the event, the very versatile and dashing actor Amit Sadh has won the title of the Best Actor in a supporting role in drama series for his performance in ‘Breathe: Into the Shadows’.
