Nawazuddin wins Best Actor for ‘Raat Akeli Hai’

IndiaTimes Saturday, 19 December 2020 ()
Today Filmfare is celebrating the talents in the OTT space after introducing their first-ever Flyx Filmfare OTT Awards. While the event is happening today in Mumbai, ace actor Nawazudding Siddiqui has won big at the Flyx Filmfare OTT Awards for his performance in ‘Raat Akeli Hai.
