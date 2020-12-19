Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Dr. Fauci Says He Vaccinated Santa Claus During a Trip to the North Pole

Just Jared Saturday, 19 December 2020 ()
Dr. Anthony Fauci is making sure that kids feel safe on Christmas Day and he’s assuring them that it’s perfectly fine for Santa Claus to visit their homes. During an appearance on the CNN Town Hall with Sesame Street, Fauci responded to questions from kids like “how did Santa get the vaccine and is it [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Bleacher Report AOL - Published
News video: Dr. Fauci: I vaccinated Santa Claus myself

Dr. Fauci: I vaccinated Santa Claus myself 01:13

 Dr. Anthony Fauci tells Elmo and his friends that he traveled to the North Pole and vaccinated Santa Claus himself so that he can safely deliver presents this Christmas.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Gilbert santa tests positive for COVID-19 [Video]

Gilbert santa tests positive for COVID-19

Two Gilbert Parks and Rec employees have tested positive for COVID-19 after dressing as Santa and Mrs. Claus at a town event.

Credit: ABC15 Arizona     Duration: 02:18Published
Operation Santa Claus Car Giveaway Show [Video]

Operation Santa Claus Car Giveaway Show

Operation Santa Claus Car Giveaway Show

Credit: ABC15 Arizona     Duration: 44:24Published
Firefighters help Santa raise spirits at children's hospital [Video]

Firefighters help Santa raise spirits at children's hospital

This fire department is on Santa's "nice" list. Watch the heartwarming moment Santa Claus is hoisted via fire ladder to the top floors of Children's Hospital at Erlanger in Chattanooga, Tennessee, to..

Credit: nypost     Duration: 00:44Published

Related news from verified sources

Santa Claus Gets COVID-19 Vaccine

 Dr. Anthony Fauci says Santa Claus is immune from the coronavirus, but the jolly guy is taking no chances before Christmas -- he just got the COVID-19 vaccine....
TMZ.com