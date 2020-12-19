Tiffany Cross Confronts Nina Turner for Saying Choice Between Trump and Biden Was Like Eating ‘Bowl of Sh*t’
Saturday, 19 December 2020 ()
Tiffany Cross confronted congressional candidate Nina Turner about a remark she made comparing the choice between then-candidate Joe Biden and now-outgoing President Donald Trump with eating from a "bowl of shit."
