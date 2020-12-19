Tiffany Cross Confronts Nina Turner for Saying Choice Between Trump and Biden Was Like Eating ‘Bowl of Sh*t’

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Obama Debunks Trump’s Election Conspiracies



“It’s not a game. It’s our democracy.” The former president compared President Donald Trump’s attempt to steal the election with a losing Super Bowl team refusing to accept defeat. Credit: HuffPost NOW News Duration: 01:15 Published 3 weeks ago Fans Are Excited for Comeback in Live Sports: Turner’s Marybeth Strobel



Live sports are ready to make a comeback after the pandemic led to the biggest interruption in fan attendance since World War II. As vaccine researchers report surprisingly good results from recent.. Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate Duration: 09:38 Published on November 19, 2020 China Looms, Biden's Foreign policy challenge



Hong Kong (CNN) As United States President-elect Joe Biden faces an ugly, potentially contested transition, foreign policy may be the last thing on his mind. But in capitals around the world, foreign.. Credit: Wochit Tech Duration: 00:32 Published on November 16, 2020