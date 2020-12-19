Global  
 

Lil Eazzyy's Sound May Be Chicago Drill But He's Heavily Influenced By Drake & Michael Jackson

HipHopDX Saturday, 19 December 2020
'Drake’s so stamped in the industry," the 18 year old 'Onna Come Up' rapper says. 'I want to get in the studio with him and see his creative process. He's the biggest hitmaker, like our generation’s Michael Jackson.'
