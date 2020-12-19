Lil Eazzyy's Sound May Be Chicago Drill But He's Heavily Influenced By Drake & Michael Jackson
Saturday, 19 December 2020 ()
'Drake’s so stamped in the industry," the 18 year old 'Onna Come Up' rapper says. 'I want to get in the studio with him and see his creative process. He's the biggest hitmaker, like our generation’s Michael Jackson.'
'Drake’s so stamped in the industry," the 18 year old 'Onna Come Up' rapper says. 'I want to get in the studio with him and see his creative process. He's the biggest hitmaker, like our generation’s Michael Jackson.'
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources