Tom Holland Rushes to Be the First to Wish Jake Gyllenhaal a Happy 40th Birthday!
Saturday, 19 December 2020 () Jake Gyllenhaal is getting love on his 40th birthday from his famous friends! Right at midnight on Saturday night, December 19, Tom Holland rushed to be the first person to wish Jake a happy birthday. “I had to be the first. Happy birthday mate miss you ♥️,” Tom wrote on Instagram along with video of [...]
Happy Birthday,
Jake Gyllenhaal!.
Jacob Benjamin Gyllenhaal
turns 40 years old today.
Here are five fun facts
about the actor.
1. Gyllenhaal made his big-screen debut
when he was 11 in ‘City Slickers.’.
2. He starred alongside his sister,
Maggie Gyllenhaal, in ‘Donnie Darko.’.
3. He...