Jeanine Pirro’s Show Runs Same Fact-Check as Lou Dobbs — At End of Show With Guest Host Filling In
Sunday, 20 December 2020 ()
Justice with Judge Jeanine aired a segment fact-checking false claims made about voting technology company Smartmatic, the same segment Lou Dobbs aired Friday.
Justice with Judge Jeanine aired a segment fact-checking false claims made about voting technology company Smartmatic, the same segment Lou Dobbs aired Friday.
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources