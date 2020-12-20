Global  
 

Jeanine Pirro’s Show Runs Same Fact-Check as Lou Dobbs — At End of Show With Guest Host Filling In

Sunday, 20 December 2020
Justice with Judge Jeanine aired a segment fact-checking false claims made about voting technology company Smartmatic, the same segment Lou Dobbs aired Friday.
News video: Smartmatic Forces Fox News Hosts To Eat Large Helping Of Crow

Smartmatic Forces Fox News Hosts To Eat Large Helping Of Crow 00:46

 Since losing the 2020 election, President Donald Trump has continued to attack the integrity of the voting system. Some of his Fox News allies have homed in on the company Smartmatic--because of the services it provided Los Angeles County for the election. But CNN reports the voting technology sent...

