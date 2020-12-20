Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Dua Lipa Heads Out in NYC Ahead of 'Saturday Night Live' Performance

Just Jared Sunday, 20 December 2020 ()
Dua Lipa is getting ready to take the stage at Saturday Night Live! The 25-year-old “Levitating” singer was greeted by fans while making her way out of The Bowery Hotel and into her ride on Saturday afternoon (December 19) in New York City. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Dua Lipa Dua stayed safe [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: WIRED - Published
News video: Dua Lipa Answers the Web's Most Searched Questions

Dua Lipa Answers the Web's Most Searched Questions 09:16

 Dua Lipa answers the internet's most searched questions about herself. What's Dua Lipa's real name (SPOILERS! It's Dua Lipa!)? What was Dua's first song? What kind of accent does she have? Does she speak Spanish? Does she support Liverpool? Is she a fan of anime? Dua Lipa answers all these questions...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

'SNL' Recap: Timothee Chalamet Impersonates Harry Styles, Celebrates NYC in Monologue | THR News [Video]

'SNL' Recap: Timothee Chalamet Impersonates Harry Styles, Celebrates NYC in Monologue | THR News

Timothee Chalamet made his hosting debut on 'Saturday Night Live' on Dec. 12. In his monologue, the actor touched on growing up in New York and shared that his mother used to do background work on the..

Credit: THR News     Duration: 04:23Published
Billboard Women in Music 2020: Cardi B, Jennifer Lopez, Dua Lipa, Chloe x Halle & More [Video]

Billboard Women in Music 2020: Cardi B, Jennifer Lopez, Dua Lipa, Chloe x Halle & More

Billboard Women in Music 2020: Cardi B, Jennifer Lopez, Dua Lipa, Chloe x Halle & More

Credit: VAN - Prometheus Global Media     Duration: 52:14Published
Dua Lipa Gives Majestic Performance of "Boys Will Be Boys" | Billboard Women In Music 2020 [Video]

Dua Lipa Gives Majestic Performance of "Boys Will Be Boys" | Billboard Women In Music 2020

Dua Lipa Gives Majestic Performance of "Boys Will Be Boys" | Billboard Women In Music 2020

Credit: VAN - Prometheus Global Media     Duration: 02:46Published