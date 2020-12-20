Dua Lipa Heads Out in NYC Ahead of 'Saturday Night Live' Performance

Video Credit: WIRED - Published 2 days ago Dua Lipa Answers the Web's Most Searched Questions 09:16 Dua Lipa answers the internet's most searched questions about herself. What's Dua Lipa's real name (SPOILERS! It's Dua Lipa!)? What was Dua's first song? What kind of accent does she have? Does she speak Spanish? Does she support Liverpool? Is she a fan of anime? Dua Lipa answers all these questions...