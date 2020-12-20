Dua Lipa Heads Out in NYC Ahead of 'Saturday Night Live' Performance
Sunday, 20 December 2020 () Dua Lipa is getting ready to take the stage at Saturday Night Live! The 25-year-old “Levitating” singer was greeted by fans while making her way out of The Bowery Hotel and into her ride on Saturday afternoon (December 19) in New York City. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Dua Lipa Dua stayed safe [...]
Dua Lipa answers the internet's most searched questions about herself. What's Dua Lipa's real name (SPOILERS! It's Dua Lipa!)? What was Dua's first song? What kind of accent does she have? Does she speak Spanish? Does she support Liverpool? Is she a fan of anime? Dua Lipa answers all these questions...
Timothee Chalamet made his hosting debut on 'Saturday Night Live' on Dec. 12. In his monologue, the actor touched on growing up in New York and shared that his mother used to do background work on the..