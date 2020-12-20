Samantha Akkineni: Bollywood has liberty to make films for particular audience Sunday, 20 December 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Telugu star Samantha Akkineni feels Bollywood has the liberty to make films for a particular kind of audience, which is not the case in the South.



"Bollywood has the liberty to make films for a particular kind of audience. They don't have to appeal to every single person but in the South, we have to make sure that we are... 👓 View full article

