Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Samantha Akkineni: Bollywood has liberty to make films for particular audience

Mid-Day Sunday, 20 December 2020 ()
Telugu star Samantha Akkineni feels Bollywood has the liberty to make films for a particular kind of audience, which is not the case in the South.

"Bollywood has the liberty to make films for a particular kind of audience. They don't have to appeal to every single person but in the South, we have to make sure that we are...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Bollywood has liberty to make films for particular audience: Samantha Akkineni

 Actor Manoj Bajpayee, who stars in The Family Man, also opened up about the industry.
Zee News