Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Michael Che Tricks Colin Jost Into Making Joke About Scarlett Johansson on 'SNL' - Watch!

Just Jared Sunday, 20 December 2020 ()
Michael Che got the last laugh! During the winter finale of Saturday Night Live on Saturday (December 19), Michael was able to trick Colin Jost into making a joke about his new wife Scarlett Johansson. Each year right before the holidays, the “Weekend Update” hosts write jokes for each other to read live for the [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Page Six - Published
News video: Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost, plus other celebrities who married in 2020

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost, plus other celebrities who married in 2020 06:31

 2020 has been a weird year for weddings, but a few celebrities did end up tying the knot safely this year. Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost had a low-key wedding and even sent "save the dates" on index cards.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Netflix's 'The Queen's Gambit' Viewership Record, Marvel's 'Black Panther' Sequel Production Start Date & More Top News | THR Ne [Video]

Netflix's 'The Queen's Gambit' Viewership Record, Marvel's 'Black Panther' Sequel Production Start Date & More Top News | THR Ne

'The Queen's Gambit' sets a new viewership record for Netflix, Scarlet Johansson and Colin Jost went the unconventional route for their wedding and Marvel plans to start shooting the 'Black Panther'..

Credit: THR News     Duration: 02:25Published
Steve Higgins Officiated Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost' Wedding | THR News [Video]

Steve Higgins Officiated Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost' Wedding | THR News

The Hollywood Reporter has also learned that in lieu of a minister, Johansson and Jost kept it in the 'SNL' family by having one of the show’s veteran writer-producers, Steve Higgins, serve as the..

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter     Duration: 01:06Published
Scarlett Johansson's top 5 films [Video]

Scarlett Johansson's top 5 films

Scarlett Johansson is best known for playing Black Widow in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.She is the world's highest-paid actress since 2018 and has made multiple appearances in the Forbes Celebrity..

Credit: Bang Media International Limited     Duration: 01:56Published