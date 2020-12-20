Michael Che Tricks Colin Jost Into Making Joke About Scarlett Johansson on 'SNL' - Watch!
Sunday, 20 December 2020 () Michael Che got the last laugh! During the winter finale of Saturday Night Live on Saturday (December 19), Michael was able to trick Colin Jost into making a joke about his new wife Scarlett Johansson. Each year right before the holidays, the “Weekend Update” hosts write jokes for each other to read live for the [...]
2020 has been a weird year for weddings, but a few celebrities did end up tying the knot safely this year. Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost had a low-key wedding and even sent "save the dates" on index cards.