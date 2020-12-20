Watch Video: Here's how Ankita Lokhande celebrated her birthday!

Ankita Lokhande and Sushant Singh Rajput started dating while shooting for Pavitra Rishta. However, in 2016, the two called it quits.

Ankita Lokhande rings in her birthday with orphans, says 'Giving love is an education in itself' The actress shared a video on Instagram where she can be seen celebrating her birthday at an orphanage, cutting cake and playing with the kids.

