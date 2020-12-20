Global  
 

Kareena Kapoor Khan announces her book Pregnancy Bible; to be published in 2021

Mid-Day Sunday, 20 December 2020 ()
Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan has announced her book which will be published in 2021. Titled Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pregnancy Bible, it will be published by Juggernaut Books.

On Taimur Ali Khan, her son's 4th birthday today, the actress took to Instagram to share the news. "Today is the perfect day to announce my book- Kareena...
Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Published
News video: Kareena Kapoor snapped at her mother's home

Kareena Kapoor snapped at her mother's home 00:47

 Mom to be Kareena Kapoor Khan on Wednesday was snapped by the shutterbugs at her mother's home in Bandra. #KareenaKapoorkhan #TaimurAliKhan

