Mossimo Giannulli being held in protective custody due to coronavirus concerns at his prison: report
Sunday, 20 December 2020 ()
Fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, the husband of Lori Loughlin, has reportedly been placed into protective custody in prison due to concerns over coronavirus infections within the facility.
