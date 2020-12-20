Trump Continues Pushing Baseless Election Claims as He Denies Floating the Idea of Martial Law
Sunday, 20 December 2020 () President *Donald Trump* has been spending the weekend continuing to push baseless claims about the election, and he continued last night as he also denied he floated the idea of martial law in an Oval Office meeting.
A former police captain who was part of a private citizens group investigating unsubstantiated 2020 election fraud claims was arrested after allegedly running a man off the road and pointing a gun to..