Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump Continues Pushing Baseless Election Claims as He Denies Floating the Idea of Martial Law

Mediaite Sunday, 20 December 2020 ()
President *Donald Trump* has been spending the weekend continuing to push baseless claims about the election, and he continued last night as he also denied he floated the idea of martial law in an Oval Office meeting.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Dominion CEO debunks 'bizarre allegations' pushed by Trump team [Video]

Dominion CEO debunks 'bizarre allegations' pushed by Trump team

CEO of Dominion Voting Systems, John Poulos, debunks some of the conspiracy theories pushed by President Trump and his legal team regarding the 2020 presidential election results.

Credit: Bleacher Report AOL     Duration: 03:04Published
Ex-police officer arrested for violent attempt to find voter fraud [Video]

Ex-police officer arrested for violent attempt to find voter fraud

A former police captain who was part of a private citizens group investigating unsubstantiated 2020 election fraud claims was arrested after allegedly running a man off the road and pointing a gun to..

Credit: Bleacher Report AOL     Duration: 02:57Published
Senate Republicans election hearing [Video]

Senate Republicans election hearing

Senate Republicans election hearing over Trump's claims of irregularities in the election.

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 00:26Published

Related news from verified sources

Trump raised the idea of imposing martial law to overturn the election in a White House meeting, according to reports

 In a White House meeting Friday, deploying US troops to re-run the election was one of several wild ideas touted, reported multiple outlets.
Business Insider Also reported by •WorldNews

Virginia gubernatorial candidate says ‘Trump should declare martial law’

 Virginia Republican state Sen. Amanda Chase, an outspoken Trump supporter, former small business owner and gubernatorial hopeful, doubled down on disputed voter...
FOXNews.com

Backlash Erupts After Trump Posts Tweet Threatening Georgia Republicans Kemp and Raffensberger With Jail

Backlash Erupts After Trump Posts Tweet Threatening Georgia Republicans Kemp and Raffensberger With Jail President Donald Trump promoted the deranged idea that two Republican Georgia state officials could be put in jail over utterly baseless claims of election...
Mediaite