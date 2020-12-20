Kid Cudi’s Massive First Week Sales For Man On The Moon III: The Chosen Are In

Global  
 

SOHH Sunday, 20 December 2020 ()
Kid Cudi’s Massive First Week Sales For Man On The Moon III: The Chosen Are InOhio rapper Kid Cudi just had the best seven retail days of his musical career. The official first week sales of his long-awaited Man on the Moon III: The Chosen are in, and they’re major. Kid Cudi Sells 148K First Week Cudi sold 148,000 units in the project’s first seven days of release. This is an […]
