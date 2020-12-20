PlayStation 5 Hits Stores - Find Out Where to Buy PS5!
Sunday, 20 December 2020 () PlayStation 5 is here! The latest, extremely in-demand console just hit stores last month, and fans are looking everywhere to get their hands on the PS5 this holiday season. Sony previously announced specific details about the specs, including AMD Zen 2-based eight-core central processor, a graphics chipset capable of 10.28 TFLOPs and running at 2.23GHz, [...]
'Cyberpunk 2077' Is Pulled From
PlayStation Store Following Backlash.
The highly-anticipated game was
released just over a week ago.
Immediately, it was met with criticism over the amount of glitches it had, particularly on older consoles like PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.
Game developer CD...