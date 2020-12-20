Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

PlayStation 5 Hits Stores - Find Out Where to Buy PS5!

Just Jared Sunday, 20 December 2020 ()
PlayStation 5 is here! The latest, extremely in-demand console just hit stores last month, and fans are looking everywhere to get their hands on the PS5 this holiday season. Sony previously announced specific details about the specs, including AMD Zen 2-based eight-core central processor, a graphics chipset capable of 10.28 TFLOPs and running at 2.23GHz, [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Published
News video: 'Cyberpunk 2077' Is Pulled From PlayStation Store Following Backlash

'Cyberpunk 2077' Is Pulled From PlayStation Store Following Backlash 01:07

 'Cyberpunk 2077' Is Pulled From PlayStation Store Following Backlash. The highly-anticipated game was released just over a week ago. Immediately, it was met with criticism over the amount of glitches it had, particularly on older consoles like PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. Game developer CD...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

PS5 to Be Restocked by Some Retailers Before Black Friday [Video]

PS5 to Be Restocked by Some Retailers Before Black Friday

PlayStation took to Twitter to reveal that more consoles will be available before the end of the year.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:11Published

Related news from verified sources

PS5 could be back in stock at these stores today

PS5 could be back in stock at these stores today Sony's Playstation 5 could be back on sale today according to Twitter account PS5 Stock Info UK
Daily Record