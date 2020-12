Singer Demi Lovato shared some wise words about her single status on social media over the weekend, reflecting on how she doesn’t feel the need to be in a...

Demi Lovato Reflects On the "Best Part About Being Single" Months After Max Ehrich Split "I Love Me," is more than a song to Demi Lovato. The 28-year-old star recently shared an empowering message about how she doesn't need anyone but herself to live...

E! Online 1 week ago