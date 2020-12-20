Eddie Izzard Identifies As Gender Fluid & Announces She Will Go By She/Her Pronouns Sunday, 20 December 2020 ( 21 minutes ago )

Eddie Izzard is trending on social media today for a powerful reason. The 58-year-old British comic opened up in a new interview that they are now going by she and her pronouns after identifying as gender fluid. During a sitting for Sky Arts’ Portrait Artist Of The Year, Eddie revealed she was embracing all the [...] 👓 View full article

