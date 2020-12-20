All the Details on Ariana Grande's One-of-a-Kind Engagement Ring From Dalton Gomez
Sunday, 20 December 2020 ()
Ariana Grande has a brand new fiancé...and a brand new rock! On Dec. 20, the "Positions" singer shared on her Instagram that she is engaged to luxury realtor Dalton Gomez,...
Ariana Grande has a brand new fiancé...and a brand new rock! On Dec. 20, the "Positions" singer shared on her Instagram that she is engaged to luxury realtor Dalton Gomez,...
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources