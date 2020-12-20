Global  
 

Hugh Jackman Rumored To Have Gifted R.M. Williams Employees With Christmas Bonuses

Just Jared Sunday, 20 December 2020 ()
Hugh Jackman has made a lot of R.M. Williams employees happy after reportedly gifting them with a big Christmas bonus this year. According to the Courier Mail, via Daily Mail, the 52-year-old actor is the anonymous shareholder that sent $1,300 to each of the company’s 900 employees. That totals $1.2 million. While the company has [...]
