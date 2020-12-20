Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Here's Why CBS' 'Clarice' Television Series Can't Mention Hannibal Lecter

Just Jared Sunday, 20 December 2020 ()
Clarice is a new series coming to CBS in just a few months that will continue The Silence of the Lambs franchise. However, there’s one thing that the television series can’t do, and that’s mention anything about Hannibal Lecter. According to executive producer Alex Kurtzman, who spoke with Entertainment Weekly, the series can’t do this [...]
