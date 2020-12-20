Here's Why CBS' 'Clarice' Television Series Can't Mention Hannibal Lecter
Sunday, 20 December 2020 () Clarice is a new series coming to CBS in just a few months that will continue The Silence of the Lambs franchise. However, there’s one thing that the television series can’t do, and that’s mention anything about Hannibal Lecter. According to executive producer Alex Kurtzman, who spoke with Entertainment Weekly, the series can’t do this [...]
Clarice Season 1 - The Silence of the Lambs series - - Plot synopsis: Venture into 1993, a year after the events of "The Silence of the Lambs," to explore the untold personal story of Clarice Starling..
