Chrissy Teigen Gets These Two Gifts For John Legend Every Year For Christmas

Just Jared Monday, 21 December 2020 ()
John Legend is opening up about some Christmas traditions in his family and revealed that wife Chrissy Teigen always gets him the same two presents every year. In his video series, “Legendary Christmas Tales”, the 41-year-old musician shared that the entire family is “a big robe family”, so that is one of the things Chrissy [...]
