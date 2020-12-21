Global  
 

Tayshia Adams Shares Heartfelt Message Ahead of 'The Bachelorette' Finale

Just Jared Monday, 21 December 2020
Tayshia Adams‘ time as The Bachelorette is almost at an end. Ahead of the upcoming season finale, the 30-year-old Bachelorette took to Instagram on Sunday (December 20) to share a heartfelt message with fans. “Have something on my heart I wanted to share. It’s a little long but bear with me ☺️,” Tayshia started her [...]
