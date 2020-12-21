Global  
 

Republican Congressman Criticized For Tweet Claiming that Biden’s Inauguration Will Mark ‘A Conspiracy To Dismantle America’

Mediaite Monday, 21 December 2020 ()
Republican Congressman Criticized For Tweet Claiming that Biden’s Inauguration Will Mark ‘A Conspiracy To Dismantle America’Republican Congressman Clay Higgins (R-LA) was struck with criticism on Twitter Sunday following a tweet he sent out claiming President-elect Joe Biden's presidential inauguration in January will mark "the first hour of [the] conspiracy to dismantle America."
