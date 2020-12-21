Republican Congressman Criticized For Tweet Claiming that Biden’s Inauguration Will Mark ‘A Conspiracy To Dismantle America’
Monday, 21 December 2020
Republican Congressman Clay Higgins (R-LA) was struck with criticism on Twitter Sunday following a tweet he sent out claiming President-elect Joe Biden's presidential inauguration in January will mark "the first hour of [the] conspiracy to dismantle America."
