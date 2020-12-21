Early pack-up for Mithun Chakraborty! Monday, 21 December 2020 ( 50 minutes ago )

The shoot of The Kashmir Files, which has been underway in Mussoorie since November, came to an abrupt halt on Saturday after Mithun Chakraborty complained of ill-health. Sources from the unit suggest that the veteran actor collapsed while filming an outdoor scene. Worried for his leading man's health, director Vivek Agnihotri... The shoot of The Kashmir Files, which has been underway in Mussoorie since November, came to an abrupt halt on Saturday after Mithun Chakraborty complained of ill-health. Sources from the unit suggest that the veteran actor collapsed while filming an outdoor scene. Worried for his leading man's health, director Vivek Agnihotri 👓 View full article

