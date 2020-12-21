Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Rihanna Let’s It Be Known She Only Needs One Pic To Slay

SOHH Monday, 21 December 2020 ()
Rihanna Let’s It Be Known She Only Needs One Pic To SlayR&B superstar Rihanna is keeping it simple. The Barbados native went online with a picture of her staying warm in the winter months and slaying from paradise. Rihanna Slays In New Modeling Shot Rihanna took to her Instagram with a modeling shot in her Savage X Fenty lingerie line. In the caption, she let it […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like