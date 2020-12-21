Global  
 

Ariana Grande's Mother and Brother Warmly Welcome New Fiance Dalton Gomez Into Family

AceShowbiz Monday, 21 December 2020 ()
Joan cheers to the newly-engaged couple's 'happily ever after,' whereas Frankie declares, 'This is just the beginning of a long-lasting life filled with laughter and love.'
