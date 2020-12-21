Dua Lipa Cozies Up with Dog Dexter in NYC After 'SNL' Performance
Monday, 21 December 2020 () Dua Lipa is heading out after a successful night! The 25-year-old entertainer held on close to her puppy Dexter while making her way out of The Bowery Hotel on Sunday afternoon (December 20) in New York City. Dua kept things cool and comfy in a leather jacket, black, velour pants, and neon-yellow framed sunglasses while [...]
Dua Lipa answers the internet's most searched questions about herself. What's Dua Lipa's real name (SPOILERS! It's Dua Lipa!)? What was Dua's first song? What kind of accent does she have? Does she speak Spanish? Does she support Liverpool? Is she a fan of anime? Dua Lipa answers all these questions...