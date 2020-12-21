Why Alicia Silverstone gets small roles for son in her projects
Monday, 21 December 2020 () Actress Alicia Silverstone reveals that she gets her nine-year-old son small roles in her projects so that he can join her at work. Silverstone's son Bear follows in her acting footsteps with appearances in the new film "Sister Of The Groom" and in the forthcoming second season of the web series "The Baby-Sitters...
