Kareena Kapoor Khan opens up on parents Randhir and Babita's separation

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Kareena Kapoor snapped at her mother's home



Mom to be Kareena Kapoor Khan on Wednesday was snapped by the shutterbugs at her mother's home in Bandra. #KareenaKapoorkhan #TaimurAliKhan Credit: IANS INDIA Duration: 00:47 Published 4 days ago Watch: Taimur yells 'no photos' as he steps out with mom Kareena Kapoor Khan



Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan was spotted on Wednesday evening with her son Taimur. In a video, Kareena is seen exiting her car with the three-year-old in tow. Taimur is seen yelling at the gathered.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:51 Published 4 days ago Kareena Kapoor- Kunal Kemmu step out in style



Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan is one such star who surely knows how to strike a perfect balance between a personal and professional life. #KareenaKapoorKhan #MouniRoy #urvashirautela Credit: IANS INDIA Duration: 01:03 Published 5 days ago

Related news from verified sources Kareena Kapoor Khan opens up on her parents Randhir Kapoor-Babita's separation "My mother is my best friend but I adore my father because I respect and love him a lot," said Kareena Kapoor Khan.

DNA 3 days ago



