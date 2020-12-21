Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Kareena Kapoor Khan opens up on parents Randhir and Babita's separation

Mid-Day Monday, 21 December 2020 ()
In 1971, veteran actor Randhir Kapoor married actress Babita in a grand wedding ceremony. However, the couple separated in 1988 due to personal reasons. The two reconciled in October 2007, having never divorced, but they lived separately for 19 years. Their two daughters Karisma and Kareena Kapoor lived with Babita during this...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Kareena, Saif celebrate son Taimur's 4th birthday

Kareena, Saif celebrate son Taimur's 4th birthday 01:21

 The little son of Bollywood actors Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, Taimur turned 4. The couple celebrated his birthday at their residence. Actor Karisma Kapoor along with father Randhir Kapoor and mother Babita arrived at their residence to celebrate Taimur's birthday. Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Kareena Kapoor snapped at her mother's home [Video]

Kareena Kapoor snapped at her mother's home

Mom to be Kareena Kapoor Khan on Wednesday was snapped by the shutterbugs at her mother's home in Bandra. #KareenaKapoorkhan #TaimurAliKhan

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 00:47Published
Watch: Taimur yells 'no photos' as he steps out with mom Kareena Kapoor Khan [Video]

Watch: Taimur yells 'no photos' as he steps out with mom Kareena Kapoor Khan

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan was spotted on Wednesday evening with her son Taimur. In a video, Kareena is seen exiting her car with the three-year-old in tow. Taimur is seen yelling at the gathered..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:51Published
Kareena Kapoor- Kunal Kemmu step out in style [Video]

Kareena Kapoor- Kunal Kemmu step out in style

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan is one such star who surely knows how to strike a perfect balance between a personal and professional life. #KareenaKapoorKhan #MouniRoy #urvashirautela

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 01:03Published

Related news from verified sources

Kareena Kapoor Khan opens up on her parents Randhir Kapoor-Babita's separation

 "My mother is my best friend but I adore my father because I respect and love him a lot," said Kareena Kapoor Khan.
DNA