Shia LaBeouf Removed From Netflix's For Your Consideration Awards Page Amid Abuse Allegations
Monday, 21 December 2020 ()
After FKA twigs slapped the actor with a lawsuit alleging him of sexual battery and infliction of emotional distress, the streaming giant scrubs his name from the '*Pieces of a Woman*' publicity materials.
