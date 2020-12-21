Shia LaBeouf Removed From Netflix's For Your Consideration Awards Page Amid Abuse Allegations Monday, 21 December 2020 ( 1 day ago )

After FKA twigs slapped the actor with a lawsuit alleging him of sexual battery and infliction of emotional distress, the streaming giant scrubs his name from the '*Pieces of a Woman*' publicity materials. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Netflix Stops Shia LaBeouf's Awards Campaign Amid Abuse Allegations Netflix is no longer supporting Shia LaBeouf for awards consideration for his performance in the movie Pieces of a Woman. The 34-year-old actor was being...

Just Jared 5 hours ago





