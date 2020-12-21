Global  
 

Shia LaBeouf Removed From Netflix's For Your Consideration Awards Page Amid Abuse Allegations

AceShowbiz Monday, 21 December 2020 ()
After FKA twigs slapped the actor with a lawsuit alleging him of sexual battery and infliction of emotional distress, the streaming giant scrubs his name from the '*Pieces of a Woman*' publicity materials.
Netflix Stops Shia LaBeouf's Awards Campaign Amid Abuse Allegations

 Netflix is no longer supporting Shia LaBeouf for awards consideration for his performance in the movie Pieces of a Woman. The 34-year-old actor was being...
