Dua Lipa Hopes to Return to the U.K. for New Year's Eve Celebration With Her Family

AceShowbiz Monday, 21 December 2020 ()
The 'Levitating' hitmaker will stay in the States to celebrate Christmas with her boyfriend Anwar Hadid and his family,' before flying home to London in time to ring in 2021 with her own family.
Video Credit: Wochit - Published
News video: Prince William And Kate Middleton Share New Family Christmas Photo

Prince William And Kate Middleton Share New Family Christmas Photo 00:32

 A new family portrait of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their children has been released for their official Christmas card. William, Kate, and their three children George, Charlotte, and Louis, are featured on the annual holiday card. According to CNN, the card shows the family in front of a...

