Harman Baweja gets engaged to nutrition health coach Sasha Ramchandani
Monday, 21 December 2020 ()
Harman Baweja, known for films like What's Your Raashee?, Dishkiyaoon, Love Story 2050, among others, recently got engaged to nutrition health coach Sasha Ramchandani. Harman's sister Rowena Baweja shared a picture on Instagram from the couple's Roka ceremony; check it out below!
Rowena wrote, "Congratulations you two!!...
