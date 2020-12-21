Harman Baweja gets engaged to nutrition health coach Sasha Ramchandani Monday, 21 December 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Harman Baweja, known for films like What's Your Raashee?, Dishkiyaoon, Love Story 2050, among others, recently got engaged to nutrition health coach Sasha Ramchandani. Harman's sister Rowena Baweja shared a picture on Instagram from the couple's Roka ceremony; check it out below!



Rowena wrote, "Congratulations you two!!... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Harman Baweja engaged to nutrition coach Sasha Ramchandani Zaheer Khan's wife Sagarika Ghatge shared a photo of Harman Baweja with Sasha and congratulated the couple on Instagram.

DNA 22 hours ago





