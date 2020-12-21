Global  
 

Kimberley Walsh Deems Pregnancy With Third Child 'Something to Get Excited About'

AceShowbiz Monday, 21 December 2020 ()
The Girls Aloud member reveals that she and husband Justin Scott broke the baby news to their young sons by creating a Christmas treasure hunt which led to an announcement note under the tree.
