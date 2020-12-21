Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Justin Marcel McManus Wiki: Facts about the Actor on “Power Book II: Ghost”

Earn The Necklace Monday, 21 December 2020 ()
Justin Marcel McManus awed with his appearance in Star and is now keeping viewers intrigued in Power Book II: Ghost. Acting, modelling, photography, and athletics are the many feathers in his cap and he’s only growing as an entertainer. McManus is someone you need to keep an eye on. To those who are yet to […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Published
News video: Power Book 2 Ghost S01E09 Monster

Power Book 2 Ghost S01E09 Monster 00:30

 Power Book 2 Ghost 1x09 "Monster" Season 1 Episode 9 Promo Trailer HD - Check out the official preview promo trailer for Power Book II: Ghost Season 1 Episode 9 "Monster" airing next week on Starz. - (HD) Mary J. Blige, Method Man Power spinoff

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Power Book 2 Ghost S01E08 Family First [Video]

Power Book 2 Ghost S01E08 Family First

Power Book 2: Ghost 1x08 "Family First" Season 1 Episode 8 Promo Trailer HD - Check out the promo trailer for Power Book II: Ghost Season 1 Episode 8 "Family First" airing next week on..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 00:30Published
Power Book II- Ghost Cast Talk Where Their Characters Stand & What’s To Come [Video]

Power Book II- Ghost Cast Talk Where Their Characters Stand & What’s To Come

EW's Derek Lawrence goes live with Melanie Liburd, LaToya Tonodeo, Daniel Bellomy, and Michael Rainey Jr. from 'Power Book II- Ghost' to discuss the fate of their characters.

Credit: Entertainment Weekly     Duration: 26:12Published
Power Book 2 Ghost S01E06 Good vs Evil [Video]

Power Book 2 Ghost S01E06 Good vs Evil

Power Book 2 Ghost 1x06 Good vs Evil - Next on season 1 episode 6 - promo trailer HD - Everyone has a secret to protect. Watch it all go down during the midseason premiere of #PowerGhost this Sunday on..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 00:40Published