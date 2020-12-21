Global  
 

John Krasinski's Some Good News Returns With George Clooney, Dwayne Johnson and Justin Timberlake

E! Online Monday, 21 December 2020 ()
Everyone could use some good news these days, and John Krasinski is here to deliver. On Sunday, Dec. 20, The Office star shared a new addition to his at-home YouTube series Some Good News...
News video: John Krasinski revives Some Good News for Christmas special

John Krasinski revives Some Good News for Christmas special 00:53

 John Krasinski has resurrected his Some Good News online show for a festive special - featuring Dwayne Johnson.

